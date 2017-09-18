Exclusive: Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul Talks New Album & New Latin Restaurant

Crunk Artist Dropped “Underground Vol. 17,” Opening “Fernando’s Hideout” In 2018

Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul made his name in crunk music that chronicled he and his bandmates’ love of lean and questionable young ladies.

But the Academy Award-winning artist has decided to indulge his other passion – cooking – with a foray into the restaurant biz.

Paul said he has partnered with other celebs to open “Fernando’s Hideout” in Beverly Hills early next year. And the avid cook said don’t be surprised if you see him in the place manning the grills himself.

“I gotta put some South in yo’ mouth,” Paul joked.

But not before he releases his latest body of work, “Underground Vol. 17,” an album he said is a throwback to the crunk sound he and his bandmates in Three 6 Mafia made in the early 2000s.

“I went back to the old school,” DJ Paul told BOSSIP. “I brought out my SB 1200 (drum machine) from the early 90s. It’s the old school sound. I brought out my floppy disk! I brought out the old school and brought it back to life.”

The album features artists like Yelawolf, Dave East, Krazie Bone and Lil Jon, but Paul said he was very selective in who he decided to feature on the project.

“I don’t go for who’s hot,” Paul explained. “I have to get in a room with a person. I have to feel them out and I have to feel like I want that person to represent me…It has to be someone I’m really feeling.”

In the meantime, Paul – who helped found the crunk sound nearly 30 years ago that is considered the precursor to trap music – said he’s chilling out and watching the royalties roll in as a new generation of artists sample the group’s work, like A$AP Ferg, who used a riff from “Slob On My Knob” for his new song “Plain Jane.”

“Back in the day when I was doing crunk music and we were talking about crazy s**t like snorting cocaine and drinking syrup – that’s what I knew what to talk about,” he said. “No wonder people got love for Three 6 Mafia, because we were talking about what we were doing.”