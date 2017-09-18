The Coupled Up Carters: Beysus Puts Them Bewbs On Blizzy For Broadway Date Night With Hubby Hov
- By Bossip Staff
Beyoncé continues to flaunt her post-baby bawwwwwwdy, both on social media and on a recent date night with Jay Z over the weekend. Saturday, Bey and hubby Hov went to see the Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen in L.A. Bey wore a cleavage baring gold top and black skirt for the night out.
Bey was actually fulfilling the wishes of the show’s star Ben Platt, who begged her to come check him out in this tweet. Sweet right?
After the show, Bey went backstage to meet the cast.
She’s got to be hands down one of the nicest celebs on the planet.
Bey also posted several shots from her Diamond Ball date with Jay Z last Thursday. Hit the flip for those