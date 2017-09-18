The Coupled Up Carters: Beysus Puts Them Bewbs On Blizzy For Broadway Date Night With Hubby Hov

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 16, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

Beyoncé Posts Photos From Broadway Date Night With Jay Z

Beyoncé continues to flaunt her post-baby bawwwwwwdy, both on social media and on a recent date night with Jay Z over the weekend. Saturday, Bey and hubby Hov went to see the Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen in L.A. Bey wore a cleavage baring gold top and black skirt for the night out.

I really think a part of me believes that if I warm up to @Beyonce enough times before @DearEvanHansen, I will conjure her. #PleaseCome — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) August 2, 2017

Bey was actually fulfilling the wishes of the show’s star Ben Platt, who begged her to come check him out in this tweet. Sweet right?

After the show, Bey went backstage to meet the cast.

She’s got to be hands down one of the nicest celebs on the planet.

