WTF: Beefed Up Buffoon Attempting D*ck-Ups Gets Phallus Stuck In Gym Weight

Man Gets His Penis Stuck In Gym Weight

I looks like curiosity almost killed one man’s junk, according to some bizarre news out of Germany.

Firefighters had to reportedly be called to a hospital in Worms, Germany to free a man’s genital from a 5.5 pound weight. Reportedly it took 3 hours and a handful of power tools to dismantle the weight and let his thing be free. The fire station posted evidence of the destroyed gym weight to their facebook page with a warning to future fools who would think of ever trying this.

The warning translate loosely to “pease do not imitate such actions!”

Take a look.

Reportedly the man was sedated while the service men used angle gliders for three hours to cut him free. Thank goodness for drugs in this case.

How nervous would you be seeing power tools sawing so close your private parts?? Disturbing.