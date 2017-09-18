Believe The Hype: Must See Moments From VH1 “Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers”

VH1 Hip Hop Honors Essential Viewing For Fans Of 90’s Era

If you’re still stuck on the golden era of hip-hop you are in luck!

Last night, VH1 presented “HIP HOP HONORS: THE 90’S GAME CHANGERS” at Paramount Studios in Hollywood, CA. The 90’s style block party on the lot on Brooklyn St. celebrated the golden era of hip-hop and the moment when hip-hop became mainstream across pop culture. Hosted by Regina Hall, the special honoring Mariah Carey, Jermaine Dupri, Martin Lawrence, Master P, and Hype Williams, will air this evening, Monday, September 18th at 9PM ET/PT on VH1.

BOSSIP was in the building for the show’s taping Sunday and we promise you it’s excellent viewing.

One of our favorite moments had to be when DJ Khaled’ and his son Asahd Khaled took the stage to honor Mariah Carey, who preformed “Honey.” Check out a clip below: