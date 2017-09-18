Believe The Hype: Must See Moments From VH1 “Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers”
VH1 Hip Hop Honors Essential Viewing For Fans Of 90’s Era
If you’re still stuck on the golden era of hip-hop you are in luck!
Last night, VH1 presented “HIP HOP HONORS: THE 90’S GAME CHANGERS” at Paramount Studios in Hollywood, CA. The 90’s style block party on the lot on Brooklyn St. celebrated the golden era of hip-hop and the moment when hip-hop became mainstream across pop culture. Hosted by Regina Hall, the special honoring Mariah Carey, Jermaine Dupri, Martin Lawrence, Master P, and Hype Williams, will air this evening, Monday, September 18th at 9PM ET/PT on VH1.
BOSSIP was in the building for the show’s taping Sunday and we promise you it’s excellent viewing.
One of our favorite moments had to be when DJ Khaled’ and his son Asahd Khaled took the stage to honor Mariah Carey, who preformed “Honey.” Check out a clip below:
The performance featured a tricked out jet ski, a golden ‘honey’ helicopter and special appearances by Da Brat, Jermaine Dupri, Mase and The Lox for a truly special moment.
Before Pharrell Williams presented Hype Williams with his award, he took a moment to deliver a heartfelt message about the current political climate, encouraging everyone to “open your eyes.” It’s a great speech. You’re definitely gonna want to watch.
Missy Elliot kicked off the show in style emerging from a water tank in a black trench coat performing 90’s hit “She’s a Bi**h,” surrounded by dancers and parkour performers.
T.I. introduced a performance by Trick Daddy, Trina, Romeo, Silk The Shocker and XSCAPE who did a special medley celebrating the rise of hip hop in the South before honoring Jermaine Dupri and Master P with their awards.
Hip Hop Honors featured a number of ‘party anthem’ performances including Fat Joe and Rema Ma performing “Not a Player,” Warren G performing “Regulate” with Ty Dolla $ign, XSCAPE performing TLC’s “No Scrubs,” and Ty Dolla $ign doing a special rendition of Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It.”
Kelly Rowland introduced Lil Kim, Havoc and Fabolous to the stage who performed “Quiet Storm” in tribute to the late Prodigy (of Mobb Deep.)
Lamorne Morris, Affion Crocket and Regina Hall took turns interrupting Tichina Arnold as she presented Martin Lawrence with his award, dressed as characters from his famous television show “Martin.”
Additional attendees included presenters Faith Evans, Timbaland, and T.I. along with VIP guests including Blac Chyna, Karrueche Tran, Nene Leakes, Rosci Diaz, “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” cast members Keyshia Cole, Michelle Pooch, Miss Nikki Baby, Teairra Mari, Boobie Gibson, and Amara La Negra, “Scared Famous” cast members Eva Marcille, Don Benjamin, Erica Mena, and many more.
