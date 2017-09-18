Bae Of The Day: Anika Noni Rose Just Reminded Us Why She’s A Snack And A Half
Anika Noni Rose Is Bae
Anika Noni Rose has been in a cop uniform and been a generally despicable character on Power, but she’s here to remind you that she’s still fine as hell. So she rolled to the Emmys in a very cleave-y little number that had Twitter going ham.
So thankful to @waymanandmicah for introducing me to the kind and immensely talented @thainguyenatelier. (#ThaiNguyen…now ya know!) So glad we all decided arms free was the way to be. So thankful to have a glam squad that is on point. So, thankful. Hair styling: @cynthiaglam Face: @makeupbyjay Earrings: @andreagroussman rings and cuff: @annesisteron. Sick fade by: @professionalcutz #Emmys2017
She also followed up by being an absolute classy queen on stage with Cicely Tyson, too. She made us fall in love with her again. And again. All in night. So take a look at a few reasons she’s our bae of the day.
Finished performing at 1am this morning, and came home to some beautiful, early birthday messages! Thank you for the early morning l❤ve! 😙 (And thank you my sweet, fellow Virgo, @professionalcutz for the fly top! You got next!) **nary a filter** Get Shirt: @professionalcutz Sparkle of Love on my cheek: the unicorn
Headed to this @blackgirlsrock afterparty like… ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~Thank you, @djbeverlyBond for making your vision a reality! @waymanandmicah for styling, @cynthiaglam w/@dove for hair, @makeupbyjay for face, @Alexisbittar for earrings, @Swarovski for the clutch of the ages, and @dennisbassonyc for this delicious dress! **no filter. Just some good ole' elevator light**
Love you too, @cynthiaglam! 😙 #HairWhipperExtraordinaire (accented with a flower I found at my favorite NYC florist, @SeasonsOnTheHudson ❤) #TonyAwards 2011 & 2014 respectively. @Regrann from @cynthiaglam – Who's watching the #Tonys tonight? Here are flashbacks of my darling @anikaaroundtheworld ❤️ during past Tony festivities . @thetonyawards . . . #AnikaNoniRose #TonyAwards #WeveBeenDown #AraisininTheSun #PrincessTiana #LoveMyAnika – #regrann
