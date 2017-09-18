Bae Of The Day: Anika Noni Rose Just Reminded Us Why She’s A Snack And A Half

Anika Noni Rose Is Bae

Anika Noni Rose has been in a cop uniform and been a generally despicable character on Power, but she’s here to remind you that she’s still fine as hell. So she rolled to the Emmys in a very cleave-y little number that had Twitter going ham.

She also followed up by being an absolute classy queen on stage with Cicely Tyson, too. She made us fall in love with her again. And again. All in night. So take a look at a few reasons she’s our bae of the day.