Black Ex-Tesla Employee Says He Was Called “Ni**er”, Had Peen Mocked, Had Drill Stuck In Butt

A post shared by Dewitt Lambert (@dewittlambert) on Jul 18, 2017 at 8:03am PDT

Image via Getty

Ex-Tesla Employee Files Lawsuit Claiming He Was Called N-Word At Work

There is a whole lot going on here so let us break it all down.

According to TMZ an African-American Tesla employee, DeWitt Lambert, has filed a lawsuit against the company claiming that he was harassed and verbally assaulted with racist slurs.

When he first began, DeWitt alleges that he was subject to childish hazing, but the abuse escalated when he got the following voicemail:

“N****r, we take your ass home, n****r. Shred you up in pieces, n****r. Cut you up n****r, send your ass [to] everyone in yo family so everybody can have a piece of you, n****r. Straight up, n****r. We get down like that, n****r.”

Lambert also claims that one time, an unidentified co-worked stuck a drill in his azz while he was bent over. Also, he was routinely ridiculed for his assumedly small penis.

By his account, some of his abusers were promoted after he complained of their behavior.

No word on how much he is seeking in this suit, but we can bet it’s a cool seven figures.