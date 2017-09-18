Mint Swim Mami: Draya Michele Flaunts Her Fine Azz Baaawdy In Another Photo Shoot

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 5

Joe Scarnici/WireImage

For your viewing pleasure…

Draya Michele Pose For New Photo

Draya Michele’s back with another photo shoot flaunting her fine azz Mint Swim baaaawdy. The Mint Swim/Fine Azz Girls creator recently linked up with photographer Tiffany Jewels for a sexy shot, this time in a laundromat.

Jewels is also responsible for those photos of a fro’ rocking Draya in fishnet.

Snacks on aisle 6.

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

You’re quite welcome.

In addition to having some pretty new pics on deck, Draya attended NYFW in some fur and Duckie Confetti designs.

Last night. #NYFW @philipppleininternational @philippplein78 show.

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

More Draya on the flip.

✊🏾

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

Gucci Beret. Oui.

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

XTRA AF

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345
Categories: Bangers, Celebrity Body Parts, For the Fellas

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus