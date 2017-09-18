Mint Swim Mami: Draya Michele Flaunts Her Fine Azz Baaawdy In Another Photo Shoot
- By Bossip Staff
Draya Michele’s back with another photo shoot flaunting her fine azz Mint Swim baaaawdy. The Mint Swim/Fine Azz Girls creator recently linked up with photographer Tiffany Jewels for a sexy shot, this time in a laundromat.
Jewels is also responsible for those photos of a fro’ rocking Draya in fishnet.
You’re quite welcome.
In addition to having some pretty new pics on deck, Draya attended NYFW in some fur and Duckie Confetti designs.
More Draya on the flip.