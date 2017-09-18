Mint Swim Mami: Draya Michele Flaunts Her Fine Azz Baaawdy In Another Photo Shoot

For your viewing pleasure…

Draya Michele Pose For New Photo

Draya Michele’s back with another photo shoot flaunting her fine azz Mint Swim baaaawdy. The Mint Swim/Fine Azz Girls creator recently linked up with photographer Tiffany Jewels for a sexy shot, this time in a laundromat.

••• washing my delicates ••• Creative Director/ Styled/ Shot by : @TiffanyJewels MUA: @Baddbelizean Hair: @Karra_does_Hair A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on Sep 18, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

Jewels is also responsible for those photos of a fro’ rocking Draya in fishnet.

Snacks on aisle 6. A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on Sep 6, 2017 at 7:52pm PDT

You’re quite welcome.

In addition to having some pretty new pics on deck, Draya attended NYFW in some fur and Duckie Confetti designs.

Last night. #NYFW @philipppleininternational @philippplein78 show. A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on Sep 10, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

