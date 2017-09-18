Exclusive: Credit Cards & The Scammers – Desiigner Sued For Conning Atlanta Greek Picnic Out Of Over $55K

“Panda” Rapper Skipped Out On Concert After Pocketing $20K

A Greek step show events company has sued Desiigner for not turning up for a performance even though he got paid and made diva-like demands.

Atlanta Greek Picnic Inc. sued Desiigner and his management late last month for fraud and breach of contract, alleging the New York rapper bilked them out of more than $55,000 when he pulled a no-show at their annual picnic last year, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Desiigner, who was born Sidney Selby, was booked to perform at the Atlanta Greek Picnic at Morehouse College on June 10, 2016. Atlanta Greek Picnic paid Desiigner a $20,000 deposit fee through his agent, Jennifer Davis, as well as a $4,000 booking fee, according to court docs.

In total, Atlanta Greek Picnic agreed to pay Desiigner $40,000 plus pay for his travel, hotel and ground transportation.

But 10 days before the show, the picnic company said Desiigner’s people called and demanded another $35,000 for the performance, even though that wasn’t part of their deal. Atlanta Greek Picnic balked at Desiigner’s demand, and the rapper never turned up for the performance.

The company said it lost money in promoting the event and had its reputation ruined because of Desiigner’s no show. To date, Atlanta Greek Picnics said it’s out at least $55,000.

Atlanta Greek Picnic’s CEO Tiwa Williams said the company has thrown the event for nearly 10 years and has hosted the likes of Rick Ross and 2 Chainz in recent years.

“A lot of Greeks were upset about it,” Works told BOSSIP. “It’s unfortunate that they took the money and never showed. It’s a year later and nothing has been done.”

Works said that they’ve tried to settle the matter out of court, but to no avail.

We’ve reached out to Desiigner’s management company for comment.