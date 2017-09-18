The Artful Carters: Sadie Barnette’s “Compland” Exhibit Is Jay-Z And Beyoncé’s New Favorite Thing

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 13

Image via Brian Snyder/Reuters/Splash

“Y’all think it’s bougie, I’m like, It’s fine, but I’m tryna give you a million dollars worth of game for $9.99”, Jay-Z quipped on 4:44‘s “The Story Of O.J.“.

For years now the Jay-Z and Beyoncé have been putting their artsy fartsy steez on full display in the form of the visuals for their music. According to PageSix, the new parents were allowed to view artist Sade Barnette’s newest exhibit before it even opened.

#chained

A post shared by an ARTist 🖤 (@sadiebarnette) on

“Compland” an artistic amalgamation of “Compton” and “Oakland” opened last week at Fort Gansevoort in NYC but Bey and Jay got a look a bit early.

According to the report, one of the most interesting pieces in the exhibit is a 500-page FBI dossier about Sadie’s father, Rodney Barnette.

Why did the FBI have a 500-page dossier about Rodney Barnette? Because Rodney Barnette founded the Compton chapter of the Black Panther party back in 1968.

Yeah.

Flip the page to see some pics of Sadie’s work (oh yeah, she fine too).

"My Father's FBI File: Project 3" @manettishrem 28 laser prints on plexi, aerosol paint, rhinestones, 2017

A post shared by an ARTist 🖤 (@sadiebarnette) on

thanks @creators_project 👻 It's true… save the date APRIL 13th is the opening of my first solo museum project👻

A post shared by an ARTist 🖤 (@sadiebarnette) on

me n boo #💜

A post shared by an ARTist 🖤 (@sadiebarnette) on

#best #birthdaypresent 👉🏾 #kaepernick #jersey from #dad ❤️ WE STAND ✊🏾 #comptoncreek

A post shared by an ARTist 🖤 (@sadiebarnette) on

my show is coming my show is coming! tomorrow @fortgansevoort 6-8pm😬 #Compland

A post shared by an ARTist 🖤 (@sadiebarnette) on

    when everything in your studio is looking at you 👾 2017

    A post shared by an ARTist 🖤 (@sadiebarnette) on

    back when I had a attitude and a film camera #CalArts #photogirl #2006 👻

    A post shared by an ARTist 🖤 (@sadiebarnette) on

    #bacheloRu #iminMiamibitch boom📷 by @nola_darlinn #hairflip #what

    A post shared by an ARTist 🖤 (@sadiebarnette) on

