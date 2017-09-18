The Artful Carters: Sadie Barnette’s “Compland” Exhibit Is Jay-Z And Beyoncé’s New Favorite Thing

Image via Brian Snyder/Reuters/Splash

“Y’all think it’s bougie, I’m like, It’s fine, but I’m tryna give you a million dollars worth of game for $9.99”, Jay-Z quipped on 4:44‘s “The Story Of O.J.“.

For years now the Jay-Z and Beyoncé have been putting their artsy fartsy steez on full display in the form of the visuals for their music. According to PageSix, the new parents were allowed to view artist Sade Barnette’s newest exhibit before it even opened.

#chained A post shared by an ARTist 🖤 (@sadiebarnette) on Sep 25, 2015 at 9:58am PDT

“Compland” an artistic amalgamation of “Compton” and “Oakland” opened last week at Fort Gansevoort in NYC but Bey and Jay got a look a bit early.

"COMPLAND imagines a black city beyond gentrification and state surveillance… this is abstraction and poetry in service of everyday magic and survival in America" OPENING SEPTEMBER 14 NYC @fortgansevoort A post shared by an ARTist 🖤 (@sadiebarnette) on Aug 18, 2017 at 11:33am PDT

According to the report, one of the most interesting pieces in the exhibit is a 500-page FBI dossier about Sadie’s father, Rodney Barnette.

Why did the FBI have a 500-page dossier about Rodney Barnette? Because Rodney Barnette founded the Compton chapter of the Black Panther party back in 1968.

Yeah.

