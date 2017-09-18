Feeling These Get Ups? La La Models Her Lord & Taylor Denim Collection

La La Models Lord & Taylor Line

La La wants to give women from size to 24 some style options. The 38-year-old who’s currently enjoying some downtime post “Power” filming is currently peddling a denim collection. La La’s launched her line at Lord & Taylor that includes jeans for under $80 USD and bomber jackets for $120.

The line is also size-friendly and should fit women ranging from petite to plus-size.

La La’s currently pouring her Puerto Rican pound cakes to promote the brand.

La La’s known for her style these days so a clothing line only makes sense.

Will YOU be buying some of La La’s denim??? More on the flip.