Feeling These Get Ups? La La Models Her Lord & Taylor Denim Collection
- By Bossip Staff
La La Models Lord & Taylor Line
La La wants to give women from size to 24 some style options. The 38-year-old who’s currently enjoying some downtime post “Power” filming is currently peddling a denim collection. La La’s launched her line at Lord & Taylor that includes jeans for under $80 USD and bomber jackets for $120.
The line is also size-friendly and should fit women ranging from petite to plus-size.
La La’s currently pouring her Puerto Rican pound cakes to promote the brand.
La La’s known for her style these days so a clothing line only makes sense.
Will YOU be buying some of La La’s denim??? More on the flip.
