Sunken Space Cadet Kyrie Irving’s Shady First Take Interview Broke Twitter

kyrie did that whole interview in this mood. pic.twitter.com/nbNcmzNpG3 — hoody ali. (@ogbobbyjindal) September 18, 2017

Kyrie’s Shady First Take Interview Shatters Twitter

Sunken space cadet Kyrie Irving has the internet ABLAZE over his deliciously petty First Take interview where he swerved past direct questions, pushed his quiet beef with ex-teammate Bron-Bron to the next level and sparked hilariously petty chaos across the internet.

"Kyrie look at me… I'm the LeBron now!" pic.twitter.com/i8RehQX6sm — Legends (@LegendsofCH) September 18, 2017

Peep the funniest reactions to Kyrie’s deliciously petty interview on the flip.