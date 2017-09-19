Sunken Space Cadet Kyrie Irving’s Shady First Take Interview Broke Twitter
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 20
❯
❮
Kyrie’s Shady First Take Interview Shatters Twitter
Sunken space cadet Kyrie Irving has the internet ABLAZE over his deliciously petty First Take interview where he swerved past direct questions, pushed his quiet beef with ex-teammate Bron-Bron to the next level and sparked hilariously petty chaos across the internet.
Peep the funniest reactions to Kyrie’s deliciously petty interview on the flip.