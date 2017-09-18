So Sad: Queens Woman Doubts Baby Daddy With Gun Will Shoot, He Kills Her After Argument

Woman Gets Shot By Baby’s Dad With Gun “I Don’t Think He’s Gonna Do Anything”

A heartbreaking news story out of Queens is leaving everyone with unanswered questions. On Sunday at 2 a.m., a man named Ray Garcia says he went to his sister’s house, a woman name Luz Cuza, after he said his sister and her newborn son’s father had been arguing. Garcia says Cruza gestured for him to go inside. Robert Rodriguez, the father of her 4-month-old had been sitting on the porch with a gun and a magazine on his lap. He complied and went in the house.

Seconds later, Garcia heard a shot and ran outside, where Cuza was reportedly gasping for air. The New York Post spoke to the brother.

“I looked at her and said, ‘What are you doing?’ She said, ‘I don’t think he’s gonna do nothing.’ So I went around house,’” Garcia said. “I started crying. I told her, ‘I’m gonna save you, I’m gonna save you,’” he told his dying sister. “She took a deep breath, but couldn’t talk. I started knocking on everybody’s door — boom boom boom — to get someone to call an ambulance.” David Cuza, another brother of the victim, vowed to be at suspect’s perp walk. “I want to know when they’re going to transport him (Rodriguez),” said Cuza, 28. “I want to know if he’s got anything to say to the family. We just want to know why he did it. Why would you kill the mother of the child?”

Wow, so sad. The couple reportedly had a prior incident on record where the police broke up a domestic. The boyfriend has been caught by police, according to the Daily News after trying to hide out at his mother’s home.