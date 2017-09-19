Dirty Dog Diaries: Kevin Hart Is Talking To Cops To Take Down His Spicy Side Order Over Her Extortion Attempt

Kevin Hart Talks With Cops To Catch Extortionists

It’s all fun and games until someone’s behind bars. At least that’s what Kevin Hart wants his greedy smash partner to know.

After coming clean about stepping out on his wife of one year Eniko Parrish to circumvent a blackmail attempt by one of the women he had extramarital relations with…Kevin is looking to bring the full hammer of the law down on the culprit.

According to TMZ, sources say Kevin had a lengthy conversation with law enforcement by phone today, letting them know everything he knew about the people responsible for the extortion attempt. Apparently, there is more than one person looking for a come up off the video.

And as for Miss “MoMo,” we hear that even though she’s suspect number one, she swears she had no idea this video was on the way, and she’s just as much of a victim as Kevin. She and her lawyer even claim that she’s ready to take a lie detector test to prove it — provided Kevin and crew come up off a $420,000 check for her time.

Sounds SUPER innocent, right?

Anyway, what do you think? As much as we feel for Kevin…if he didn’t open this door there’d be no room for and extortion attempt like this to happen.

