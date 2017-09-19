Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood: Hazel E And Chanel West Coast Just Caught Two Of The Worst Draggings In Reality TV History

Chanel West Coast And Hazel E Catch Draggings

As we know, Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood’s Chanel West Coast and Hazel E have been working hard to get their music careers started. Okay, they think they already have music careers but let’s be real. They’re trying to get them started. So the duo arranged a meeting with Michael and A1 and things went left very fast. The meeting ended up being nothing more than a grade-A drag fest.

I’m so embarrassed for Chanel West Coast. Her and Hazel out here thinking they somebody in these streets #LHHH #lhhhollywood pic.twitter.com/brhrIVXUOB — Tara C (@taraxchanel) September 19, 2017

Chanel and Hazel got dragged on TV and dragged on Twitter. Not a good combo. Take a look…