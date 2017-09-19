Mariah Carey Gave Another Weekend At Bernie’s-Looking Performance At Hip-Hop Honors And Everyone Is Confused

By Bossip Staff
Mariah Carey Wasn’t Moving

Everyone was ready for Mariah Carey’s Hip-Hop Honors performance on Monday night and rightfully so. The queen has been an integral part of Hip-Hop remixes for damn near three decades now. However, Mariah’s on-stage presence has left a lot to be desired to say the least.

She’s been out there barely moving or singing and everyone has questions. Is she okay? Is she too diva to work? What he hell is going on? Take a look at the questions and calamity…

