Beyonce Sets Her Mama Banger Body Out In Pink Leather Pants For A Night Out In NYC

Beyonce Gives The Stans A Peek At Her Date Night Outfit

It’s no secret that Bey is loving her post-pregnancy curves, as evidenced by the fun with fashion she’s been having in the months after dropping off the Holy Grail twins.

Bey and Hov have been spending the past few weeks in NYC, making major couple appearances and tip-toeing off to secret gallery shows between Jay’s performance schedule. And she’s been showing off some serious style while they’ve been at it.

Monday night was no exception, as Bey slid into a fall-ready number with pink leather pants and a blue floral top

No word on where the Carters were heading for Bey to get all dolled up…but being that they’re the Carters and routinely put the best foot forward, it could be the grocery store for all we know.

Are you feeling this look on Bey?

