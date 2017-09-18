Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, DJ Drama, And Surprise Guests To Hit Spotify’s “RapCaviar Live” Show In Chicago

RapCaviar Live Heads To Chicago

If you;re a fan of Spotify’s RapCaviar playlist, get ready to watch it go down live in the Windy City.

Just as they’re gearing up for a sold out show in Toronto, Spotify is sharing with fans the lineup of their “RapCaviar Live” event in Chicago taking place on Friday, October 20 at the Aragon Ballroom.

The upcoming Chicago show will feature appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti and DJ Drama — not to mention a load of surprise guests. We caught the Atlanta show, and everyone from Gucci Mane, to Rick Ross, to Rae Sremmured came out to deliver some of their most highly streamed hits.

“RapCaviar Live” will also be making stops in Houston, New York and Los Angeles. But for now, tickets for Chicago are available HERE.

For more info, check out RapCaviar’s official Instagram as well.

Peep more pics from the Atlanta show below:

Getty Images for Spotify