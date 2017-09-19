Black Men On Twitter Lead An Explosive Investigation: Is Kevin Hart Actually NOT A Black Man?
- By Bossip Staff
Is Kevin Hart A Black Man?
A shocking twist in the Kevin Hart saga has emerged as black men on Twitter have done some investigating. The logic is simple but we’ll spell it out slowly. Apparently it’s impossible for Kevin Hart to be a black man and have cheated. Because, well, black men don’t cheat. See how that works?
The investigation is being led by black men, of course and they’re scrambling to find the real, true, ethnicity of Kevin Hart now that it’s confirmed he’s not black. Because, again, black men don’t cheat. Take a look at the investigation and we’ll be sure to keep you abreast of the details as they surface. Important, important work being done here.