Black Men On Twitter Lead An Explosive Investigation: Is Kevin Hart Actually NOT A Black Man?

Is Kevin Hart A Black Man?

A shocking twist in the Kevin Hart saga has emerged as black men on Twitter have done some investigating. The logic is simple but we’ll spell it out slowly. Apparently it’s impossible for Kevin Hart to be a black man and have cheated. Because, well, black men don’t cheat. See how that works?

Here's a video of Mexican born Kevin Hart speaking Spanish. Stop trashing Black men now. pic.twitter.com/AyU1cWRYab — ahndial (@TheABMoon) September 17, 2017

The investigation is being led by black men, of course and they’re scrambling to find the real, true, ethnicity of Kevin Hart now that it’s confirmed he’s not black. Because, again, black men don’t cheat. Take a look at the investigation and we’ll be sure to keep you abreast of the details as they surface. Important, important work being done here.