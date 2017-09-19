Sorry Eniko: Torrei Hart Says THIS Is Why She’s Speaking Out On Kevin Hart’s Spicy Side Rib Scandal
Torrei Hart Speaks On Kevin Hart Cheating Scandal
Torrei Hart knows people are BIG mad that she spoke out on her ex-husband’s [alleged] infidelity and she’s issuing a response. Ever since news broke that Kevin Hart issued an apology to his wife Eniko for “mistakes”, people have been anxiously waiting to hear Torrei’s response.
Why? Well because she JUST got into that brief beef with Eniko for celebrating 8 years of coupledom with Kevin even though he’s only been divorced for 6.
As we reported yesterday, Torrei spoke with Inside Edition and revealed that his cheating broke up their marriage and yes, Eniko dated him while he was married.
“Lies and infidelity,” said Torrei. “According to her [Eniko’s] dates, yes [she dated him while we were married]. Never a secret? She said we were separated and not living together, that’s a lie.”
Now Torrei’s clapping back at folks who think she should’ve kept quiet on his new cheating scandal. According to her, she has every right to speak her mind and “enough is enough.”
“Kevin has used me in his comedy act for years and no one seems to have a problem with that,” wrote Torrei on Instagram. “I was done dirty and treated like trash but still always kept it classy. I had to constantly see my kids in pictures with my ex-husband and his mistress and I still took it on the chin like a champ.”
Well damn, tell us how you really feel Torrei.
Not everyone’s mad at Torrei however, some folks have been giving her props for exposing Kevin’s infidelity from the start.
What do YOU think about Torrei speaking out???
More on the flip.
