Ribeye Revealed: Woman Kevin Hart Allegedly Chopped Down In Extortion Tape Is THIS Traveling Stripper

Woman In Kevin Hart Extortion Tape Is Identified

By now, everyone has heard about Kevin Hart’s dirty dogging sex tape that has been passed around by an anonymous source in an effort to extort him. Kevin jumped to the punch, and outed himself with a general public apology to his pregnant wife and children.

BOSSIP was sent a copy of the racy tape, that showed ‘Kevin’ laying with his leg entangled face-to-face with a woman, and his left hand on her thigh. The next part cuts to a Kevin Hart looking man in a hotel room, engaging in sex with the same woman. Folks initially thought it was the same woman, MoMo, he was spotted with in Miami. She is not her!

So who is she?? TMZ is reporting she is a traveling stripper named Montia Sabbag and she allegedly met Hart back in August. She is reportedly 27 and resides in Long Beach, Ca. but is from Boston.

Montia has lawyered up and says she’s willing to take a lie detector test at the request of Kevin’s team, for the meager amount of $420,000 in order to clear her name from the extortion plot.

Ok! The sheisty stripper has made her IG page private and deleted her Facebook, but we dug up an old twitter account with photos, hit the flip to see.