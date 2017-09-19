Funniest Tweets & Memes From The 2017 Hip-Hop Honors

When ppl ask Mariah to sing at her concerts… pic.twitter.com/HrnsCt2p0R — KKendall (@_youngloco) August 9, 2017

Hilarious Hip-Hop Honors Tweets & Memes

Last night’s 2017 Hip-Hop Honors was a somewhat enjoyable mishmash of ’90s nostalgia and terrible decisions that peaked when Queen Mariah did her legendary least on stage in a hilariously pathetic moment that pretty much defined the mostly forgettable show.

Lil Kim dancing like her back hurt lol 😂😂#HipHopHonors pic.twitter.com/nY2dBmAwgJ — DJKae10 (@DJkae10) September 19, 2017

Peep the funniest Hip-Hop Honors tweets and memes on the flip.