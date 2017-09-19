Nice Try, T.I. A Gallery Of Times Wendy Williams Actually Looked Great

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 23

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

How you doinnnnn?

Wendy Williams’ Best Photos

Wendy Williams knows you (and T.I.) had a lot of body shaming-style comments to make about her and she couldn’t care less. If you watched the season premiere of her talk show yesterday then you no doubt saw the moment she addressed the controversy over her bikini photos.

“These pictures have made me a hot topic which I can’t stand,” said Wendy. “I told you I like to dip it and do it. There are a lot of people who have a problem with me not having a behind. But how many times have I told you all that I am shaped like a capital P? My party is in the front, never in the back.”

“Shoutout to the lovely T.I. who was very civilized in his comments regarding my lack of behind,” she added. “I don’t have a behind like you don’t have height, which is why you wear lifts.”

Following that she completely shook it off and went on to light the Empire State building pink and purple in her honor.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

And while yes, Wendy’s taken her share of unsightly photos, there are times when the messy talk show host has actually looked much, much, better than she did in Barbados.

Splash News and Pictures

How you doinnnnnnn’ haters?

More of Wendy’s best pics on the flip.

Richie Buxo / Splash News

Splash News and Pictures

Splash News and Pictures

Richie Buxo / Splash News

Splash News and Pictures

Splash News

    Continue Slideshow

    Richie Buxo / Splash News

    Splash News and Pictures

    Janet Mayer / Splash News

    Splash News and Pictures

    Janet Mayer / Splash News

    Janet Mayer / Splash News

    Christopher Peterson/Splash News

    Splash News and Pictures

    Janet Mayer / Splash News

    Richie Buxo / Splash News

    Richie Buxo / Splash News

    Splash News and Pictures

    Demis Maryannakis / Splash News

    Doug Meszler / Splash News

    Anders Krusberg/ Splash News

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314151617181920212223
    Categories: For the Fellas, For the Ladies, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    • http://story.ng/nice-try-t-i-a-gallery-of-times-wendy-williams-actually-looked-great/ Nice Try, T.I. A Gallery Of Times Wendy Williams Actually Looked Great – Story.ng

      […] Source: Original Article […]

    blog comments powered by Disqus