Nice Try, T.I. A Gallery Of Times Wendy Williams Actually Looked Great

How you doinnnnn?

Wendy Williams’ Best Photos

Wendy Williams knows you (and T.I.) had a lot of body shaming-style comments to make about her and she couldn’t care less. If you watched the season premiere of her talk show yesterday then you no doubt saw the moment she addressed the controversy over her bikini photos.

“These pictures have made me a hot topic which I can’t stand,” said Wendy. “I told you I like to dip it and do it. There are a lot of people who have a problem with me not having a behind. But how many times have I told you all that I am shaped like a capital P? My party is in the front, never in the back.” “Shoutout to the lovely T.I. who was very civilized in his comments regarding my lack of behind,” she added. “I don’t have a behind like you don’t have height, which is why you wear lifts.”

Following that she completely shook it off and went on to light the Empire State building pink and purple in her honor.

And while yes, Wendy’s taken her share of unsightly photos, there are times when the messy talk show host has actually looked much, much, better than she did in Barbados.

How you doinnnnnnn’ haters?

