Jesus Take The Wheel: Puerto Rico Residents Told To “Evacuate Or Die” As Cat-5 Hurricane Maria Approaches

Image via CEDRIK-ISHAM CALVADOS/AFP/Getty Images

Puerto Rico Bracing For Category 5 Hurricane Maria

Hurricanes and tropical storms have been doing MAJOR damage as of late and it doesn’t look like it’s gonna end anytime soon.

The folks are Puerto Rico have been warned to “evacuate or die” as a category 5 Hurricane Maria approaches with according to DailyMail.

160 MPH winds have already destroyed the island of Dominica and is headed toward the other caribbean islands and possibly toward U.S. mainland.

The Prime Minister of the small island has said that its 72,000 residents “have lost all that money can buy”.

“My greatest fear for the morning is that we will wake to news of serious physical injury and possible deaths as a result of likely landslides triggered by persistent rains.”

This storm is NOT a game. Prayers up to those who have already been affected, and those who are preparing for impact.