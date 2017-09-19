Are You Dumb? Teacher Claims She’s Hacked After Getting Busted For Racist Facebook Post

Racist Mississippi Teacher Claims She’s Hacked After Bigoted Remarks

SMH. A Mississippi teacher is doing and saying whatever she can to save her azz from the unemployment line it looks like.

According to Fox 13, Cammie Rone, a teacher at the Batesville Intermediate School in Batesville, Mississippi has been placed on administrative leave after a post made from her Facebook account suggested Black people “go back to Africa” for being ungrateful.

Rone’s alleged hacker commented in response to a post that stated “Teach your kids to see love and not color.” They’re retort to that was:

If blacks in this country are so offended no one is forcing them here. Why don’t they pack up and move back to Africa where they will have to work for a living. I am sure American government would gladly pay for it. We pay for everything else.

Welp! That seems like a might specific place for a “hacker” to unload such a strong opinion. Rne went back to Facebook to clarify it “wasn’t her.”

“I think I have been hacked,” she wrote in a recent status update. “I keep getting messages about racist posts but when I go to my page I can’t see it. Someone screenshoted (sic) and sent me. If anyone knows me I post about cows recipes and home improvements stuff not racism. Please know I have not posted or made any kind of ractist (sic) comments.”

As FOX13 reports that parents want teacher Cammie Rone gone! Looks like she almost good as out the door, while the school “investigates”.

“We are aware of the alleged Facebook comment involving one of our employees. That employee has been placed on administrative leave as we continue our investigation into the matter.”

Ain’t no hacker, bih!