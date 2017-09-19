Big Dummy: Lipscomb University President Hosts Dinner For Black Students With Cotton Center Pieces

What…were…you…thinking???

Lipscomb University President Hosts “Racist” Dinner For Black Students

A University President is getting blasted for hosting a “racist” dinner for black students. Lipscomb University President Randy Lowry apparently extended dinner invites to a group of African-American students at the predominately white institution. When the students arrived to Lowry’s house however, they say they were offended to see cotton centerpieces. Not only that, the students said they were served “black meals” that included mac and cheese, collard greens and cornbread.

President Lowry has since apologized and for causing “discomfort.”

“I sincerely apologize for the discomfort, anger or disappointment we caused and solicit your forgiveness.”

There are also reports that the clueless President held a similar dinner last week for Hispanic students and served tacos. Ay dios mio!

What do YOU think about this President trying to cater [no pun] to his student’s races with food???