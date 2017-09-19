Stop The Domestic Violence: Ryan Philippe’s Ex Accuses Him Of Beating And Throwing Her Down Stairs

Image via Splash

Ryan Phillippe Accused of Beating Model Ex-Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt

Actor Ryan Phillippe is being accused of some pretty heinous behavior by his model ex Elsie Hewitt.

According to PEOPLE, Hewitt alleges that Phillippe punched her, kicked her and tossed her down a flight of steps in an angry rage.

A civil suit (of course) has been filed against Ryan although the terms have not be disclosed, it’s fair to say the Elsie is looking to secure the bag.

In addition to the physical abuse, Elsie says the she witnessed Ryan getting LIT off all types of illegal substances:

”repeatedly abusing a panoply of legal and illegal drugs, including without limitation: cocaine, ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms, and steroids…”. “Phillippe increasingly combined these drugs with excessive alcohol consumption and often exhibited symptoms attendant of poly drug and alcohol abuse, including mood swings and bouts of anger.”

Unsurprisingly, Phillppe’s camp refutes the story: