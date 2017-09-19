Stop The Domestic Violence: Ryan Philippe’s Ex Accuses Him Of Beating And Throwing Her Down Stairs
Image via Splash
Ryan Phillippe Accused of Beating Model Ex-Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt
Actor Ryan Phillippe is being accused of some pretty heinous behavior by his model ex Elsie Hewitt.
According to PEOPLE, Hewitt alleges that Phillippe punched her, kicked her and tossed her down a flight of steps in an angry rage.
A civil suit (of course) has been filed against Ryan although the terms have not be disclosed, it’s fair to say the Elsie is looking to secure the bag.
In addition to the physical abuse, Elsie says the she witnessed Ryan getting LIT off all types of illegal substances:
”repeatedly abusing a panoply of legal and illegal drugs, including without limitation: cocaine, ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms, and steroids…”.
“Phillippe increasingly combined these drugs with excessive alcohol consumption and often exhibited symptoms attendant of poly drug and alcohol abuse, including mood swings and bouts of anger.”
Unsurprisingly, Phillppe’s camp refutes the story:
“Elsie showed up to Ryan’s house uninvited and under the influence a few days after he had broken up with her,” the source says. “She physically attacked Ryan, caused a scene and refused to leave his home. As she was removed from the premises, she claims she fell and injured herself.”
“There is no restraining order presently in place of any kind. At the time it happened, there was a temporary which was terminated only a few days after.” the source adds. “She has since tried to seek revenge and fame by sending glamour shots of herself to media outlets with a false story of domestic violence. “