More Tats For Ya Head Top: Drake’s Latest Ink Is The Face Of Denzel Washington

Drake Just Keeps Adding On Tattoos To His Collection

The tattoos that adorn Drake’s skin are arbitrary-sounding to some onlookers, but it’s clear that the rapper just doesn’t hesitate to pay tribute to whatever or whoever he loves. With two tattoos of Sade, one of Lil Wayne, his parents, and tens of other unrelated pictures, it doesn’t seem like he’s being super selective with what he puts on his body.

The latest celeb to get their face honored by Champagne Papi is Denzel Washington, specifically his character Bleek in Mo’ Better Blues. The artist who did the tattoo threw up a picture on his Instagram of the tattoo thanking Drizzy for his trust.

In the same evening, Inal–the tattoo artists–also posted a picture of another tattoo addition. This one being a tribute to Drake’s late friend FIF.

Ain’t nooooo tellin’ what tattoo Drake will get next, but he probably won’t take too long before looking into getting another.