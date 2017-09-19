Really??? Lionel Richie’s 19-Year-Old Daughter Makes It “Official” With Scott Disick

Scott Disick Is Dating Sofia Richie

Looks like Lord Disick is ready to go steady again. After leaving Kourtney Kardashian with three youngings to go satisfies all of his addictions, he’s now in an “official” relationship with 19-year-old Sofia Richie. The connection Sofia has with the Kardashian clan is already an odd factor. Her older sister Nicole was BFF’s with Paris Hilton who’s once employed Kim Kardashian as her personal assistant.

In her defense, Sofia was like 7 when her sister was actually kicking it with Kim. The oddest factor is that she’s 13 years his junior.

But, any who. Us Weekly reports about Scott and Sofia making their courtship more serious.

“Things became official over the past week while they were in New York City together.”

What in the world do you think a 19-year-old pampered daughter of a celebrity and a 34-year-old addict have in common?? Allegedly, of course.