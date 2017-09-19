Bodakception Baybeeee: Kodak Black Gets On Remix Of Cardi B’s Remix Of Kodak Black’s Song

Kodak Black Comes Thru For “Bodak Yellow” Remix

As everyone probably knows by now, Cardi B’s allllmost #1 single “Bodak Yellow” started out as a flip of Kodak Black’s popular track, “No Flockin'”–hence, the obvious Kodak reference in Cardi’s song title. Though the song isn’t a complete copy-cat, it’s definitely a tribute to the three-year-old song and mimicks the flow that pretty much made Black famous.

Cardi has been teasing a remix for a while now, so it’s not a surprise that this came. She most recently mentioned it in her interview with The Breakfast Club, who asked if a hip-hop remix was coming–there is already a remix that’s been out, but it’s a “Latin trap” version with Bardi rapping in Spanish.

Though lot of fans did want Kodak himself on what’s essentially a remix to his song, an actual “hip-hop remix” with some of Cardi’s fellow New York rappers would be extra dope. With her album supposedly dropping in October, there’s definitely going to be some crazy features on there, so if not on the “Bodak Yellow” remix, we’ll get those collabs on the album.