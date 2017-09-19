Crusty Khaki Couple: Tom Brady And Ivanka Trump Might Have Dated In The Past

Ivanka Trump And Tom Brady Could Have Been A Couple

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci was on TMZ Live on Monday, and said that he believes it was his wife Gisele who stopped Tom Brady from joining the Patriots on their Super Bowl trip to Donald Trump’s White House.

If you’ll recall, in August, Brady declined to join the Super Bowl champion Patriots at the White House to be honored by President Trump, citing “personal family matters.” People were pretty surprised by this, because Trump and Brady have always been “good friends,” and the quarterback endorsed President Cheeto during his campaign.

Scaramucci said on TMZ Live: “There could be a little bit of jealousy there and protection and possession of Tom Brady, and she probably didn’t want him to go….Maybe there was a relationship between him and Ivanka at some point. Maybe it was someone else, I don’t know. I just think there was a possession that caused a rub.” Trump even told Playboy in 2004 that Brady and his daughter “would make a great combination.”

A source connected to the Trump family told TMZ, “While they have known each other for years, this is not true.” Tom also claimed at the time that the reason he missed the White House visit was to spend time with his ailing mother.