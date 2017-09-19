We Don’t Wanna Die: Ear Wax Statue Trump Vows To “Totally Destroy” Rocket Man And N. Korea

Image via Omer Messinger/Getty Images

Trump Threatens To “Totally Destroy” North Korea

Man, we got families to live for. Careers to see flourish. Student loans to pay back. Well, damn them student loans, Sallie Mae can choke. Point is that we don’t wanna die, but it appears that war is inevitable if you let Donald Trump tell it.

The reality show star-in-chief took his nuclear d**k-measuring contest to the United Nations where he held his tiny orange pecker in his tiny little hands and proclaimed the following:

BREAKING: Pres. Trump: US "will have no choice but to totally destroy" NKorea if forced to defend itself & allies. https://t.co/URsTJhovs2 — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) September 19, 2017

Nikki Haley’s face is priceless.

We don’t wanna die, but the President of the United States sure wants to play Russian Roulette (no pun intended) with our lives.

God save us all.