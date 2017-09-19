What’s In Your Water, Florida? Nurses Removed After Posting Snapchats Calling Newborns “Mini Satans”

Nurses Post Ridiculous Pictures Of Babies

Childbirth is a beautiful thing….until you catch pictures of your newborn online, posted by the nurses who are supposedly taking care of your youngin’. Two nurses at a naval hospital in Florida have been booted from their patient care after pictures of them rudely interacting with newborn babies hit the internet.

One of the pictures posted to Snapchat shows Allyson Thompson, a corpsman at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, flipping off a newborn baby wrapped in a blanket, along with the caption, “How I currently feel about these mini Satans.” Not to make light of this woman’s stupidity, but you can already tell by those nails that she doesn’t make good decisions in life. In another photo, that same nurse smiles as she holds a baby up by its arms after making the newborn dance to rap music.

The rogue staffers have been “removed from patient care,” (Hopefully to be fired soon?!?!?) the hospital said in a statement.

“We are aware of a video/photo posted online. It’s outrageous, unacceptable, incredibly unprofessional, and cannot be tolerated. We have identified the staff members involved. They have been removed from patient care and they will be handled by the legal system and military justice. We’re in the process of notifying the patient’s parents.”

Florida crazies strike again…get your lives together.