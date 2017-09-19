WELP: Sheree Whitfield Just Confirmed That She’s Secretly Seeing Her Felon Bae

Phaedra taught her???

Sheree Whitfield To Address Tyrone Gilliams Dating Rumors

Remember those pesky rumors that Sheree Whitfield had a “fiance” named Tyrone Gilliams who’s locked up on wire fraud charges? Well even though her rep told TheYBF that she’s not married and that the pictures of them booed up in jail are old, Sheree will discuss her prison romance on season 10 of RHOA.

Sooooo Sheree is supposedly engaged to a guy in jail.. I started to not believe it but these pics 😩.. why girl? #rhoa pic.twitter.com/ZU1GXKP9Oq — 🌻 (@lolorene_) August 1, 2017

In the new trailer for the show, Sheree’s seen accepting a phone call from her felon bae and she eventually fesses up to NeNe Leakes. NeNe and Sheree famously had that BIG season 4 fight over an event that he planned when he allegedly scammed them out of appearance fees.

“He’s a con artist,” says NeNe about Sheree’s “new boo.” “I hope he don’t con her out of Chateau Sheree,” adds Kandi.

Are you looking forward to learning more about Sheree and Tyrone Gilliams when RHOA returns in November?