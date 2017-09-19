Exclusive: Nicki Minaj’s Bro Says Alleged Child Rape Vic Is A Liar, Wants Case Thrown Out

Jelani Maraj Wants Child Rape Case Against Him Thrown Out

Nicki Minaj’s brother said the 12-year-old girl who accused him of repeatedly raping her is lying to cover up her own secret encounters with other men.

Jelani Maraj’s legal team filed court docs Sept.18 accusing the alleged tween victim of concocting the sex abuse allegations against Nicki Minaj’s oldest brother to hide the fact that she was having sexual relationships with other men and feared being beaten by her mother if she was found out, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Through his lawyer David Schwartz, Maraj alleged that the girl wanted to continue going out with other guys and was fearful of “physical abuse” from her mother if she found out she’d been sexually active with men. The lawyer said there weren’t any third party witnesses to the alleged rapes and called the alleged victim’s testimony “unreliable.”

Maraj’s lawyer made the bombshell claims in a new motion to have Maraj’s indictment thrown out – or at least the top charge of felony predatory sexual assault against a child because in part it appears identical to his other charge of sexual conduct against a child, which is also a felony.

In court papers, Maraj’s legal team said they believe that the girl’s mother may have also had a motive to see him punished, and was present when cops collected evidence. His lawyer said the mom may have moved pieces of evidence around or otherwise tampered with it, according to court docs.

Schwartz pointed out that Maraj didn’t have a criminal record before his 2015 arrest, and has maintained his innocence from the beginning. He said that there is a lack of DNA evidence and hair fibers – even though prosecutors said they found Maraj’s semen in his accuser’s pants.

The case is scheduled to go to trial next month.

We reached out to the Nassau County District Attorney for comment.