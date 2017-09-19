Where Is Weezy??? Toya Wright Is Pregnant!

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 11

Toya Wright Rugs All White Affair Gold Room Atlanta Prince Williams

In celebrity seed news…

Toya Wright Is Pregnant

Toya Wright is reportedly expecting another child. The reality TV star who’s been quiet about her love life, is said to be expecting her second child, this according to The Jasmine Brand.
According to the site, a close source told them, “Toya and her family are thrilled that she’s pregnant!”

In addition to the source, Toya who’s reportedly dating a “sports manager/agent, who manages high-level athletes”, was spotted in her neighborhood bringing in balloons for a possible baby shower/reveal party.

💎

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

We actually believe this story. We’ve heard rumblings that Toya’s with child and if you look verrrry closely, it looks like she’s been concealing a bump for months.

Rockstar T🤘🏽

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

Congrats Toya!

More photos of her alleged bump on the flip.

Cloud 9☁️ 📸: @cyndiibee_

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

after my workout with @bodiesofsteele #icantmove 😩😂

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

Keep it Classy ✨✨

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

I can't even pass on her. #thick

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

    Continue Slideshow

    Felt like steppin out tonight. #denimvibes

    A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

    A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

    Headed to a Denim & Plaid picnic party.💙💙 #iloveathemeparty

    A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011
    Categories: Babies, Celebrity Seeds, Congratulations

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus