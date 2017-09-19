Where Is Weezy??? Toya Wright Is Pregnant!
- By Bossip Staff
Toya Wright Is Pregnant
Toya Wright is reportedly expecting another child. The reality TV star who’s been quiet about her love life, is said to be expecting her second child, this according to The Jasmine Brand.
According to the site, a close source told them, “Toya and her family are thrilled that she’s pregnant!”
In addition to the source, Toya who’s reportedly dating a “sports manager/agent, who manages high-level athletes”, was spotted in her neighborhood bringing in balloons for a possible baby shower/reveal party.
We actually believe this story. We’ve heard rumblings that Toya’s with child and if you look verrrry closely, it looks like she’s been concealing a bump for months.
Congrats Toya!
