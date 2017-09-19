Rumor Control: Jada Pinkett Says She Studied Scientology BUT…It’s Not What Leah Remini Thinks

Jada Pinkett Denies Leah Remini’s Scientology Claims

Yesterday we reported about Leah Remini’s skepticism into Jada Pinkett’s association with the shady Hollyweird Church of Scinetology. She detailed a weird encounter between herself, Jada and Tom Cruise that left her scratching her head. Now, jade is responding on twitter, of all places. She’s setting the record straight for conspiracists, once and for all.

Take a look.

I recently lit Shabbat candles with Rabbi Bentley at Temple Sinai… but I am not Jewish. I have prayed in mosques all over the world… but I am not a Muslim. I have read the Bhagavad Gita… but I am not a Hindu. I have chanted and meditated in some of the most magnificent temples on earth… but I am not a Buddhist. I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech… but I am not a Scientologist. I practice human kindness, and I believe that we each have the right to determine what we are and what we are not.

Ok Jada! Are you and Will swingers?? Since you’re answering questions, inquiring minds want to know…jk. But, really.