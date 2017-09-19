Race Matters: Shonda Rhimes Is “Embarrassed” By The Celebration Of Black And Brown Emmy Winners

Image via Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Shonda Rhimes Gives Criticism Of Minority Emmy Wins

Before you jump all out of your skin and hop on Twitter to thumb out your outrage at this comment, take a deep breath and relax.

Many of us were thrilled to see Donald Glover, Lena Waithe, Sterling Brown and Riz Ahmed take home golden trophies of recognition for their artistic achievements. But showrunner extraordinaire Shonda Rhimes isn’t really feeling celebratory. Quite the opposite in fact according to what she told Vanity Fair:

“It’s embarrassing, frankly,” Rhimes adds. “To me, it feels embarrassing that we are still in a place in which we still have to note these moments. . . . I’m hoping that it’s not a trend. I’m hoping that people don’t feel satisfied because they saw a lot of people win, and then think that we’re done.”

Nah, we’re a LONG way from done. And with people like Shonda and a slew of others, people of color are gonna be in America’s living rooms for quite some time.