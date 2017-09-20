GA Tech Officer Who Killed LGBT Activist Scout Schultz Identified

Vigil for Scout Schultz, president of GA Tech's Pride Alliance, killed by @GaTechPD last night #RestInPower pic.twitter.com/fyyZSHxiuz — Metro Atlanta DSA 🌹 (@MetroATLDSA) September 17, 2017

Officer Tyler Beck Shot Scout Schultz

The GA Tech police officer who killed an LGBT activist has been identified. As previously reported Scout Schultz, an intersex person and the President of the Pride Alliance student group, was killed Saturday night in full view of students in their dorms.

Schultz reportedly had a pocket knife with the blade tucked in as he approached officers and told them “shoot me.”

The officer who killed Schultz has since been identified as Tyler Beck. According to The New York Daily News, Beck joined the Georgia Tech Police Department as a peace officer in May 2016 after serving on the department’s Community Outreach and Engagement, or CORE, unit.

He never participated however in crisis intervention training, which “provides officers insight on dealing with those suffering from behavioral health issues.”

The NYDN also adds that the training is not mandatory in Georgia.

Schultz actually called 911 himself and told authorities that a person was roaming around campus with what looked like a “knife in his hand” and a possible gun on his hip.

Police say this is the GA TECH officer Tyler Beck shot a student who was having a mental breakdown. Live report 5pm pic.twitter.com/mWfVon5Hlj — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) September 19, 2017

