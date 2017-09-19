Coupled Up: Is Halle Berry Letting A Black Man Smash Her Swirly Cakes To Smithereens Again?

My…..balance… A post shared by alexdakidofficial (@alexdakidofficial) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

Halle Berry Is Dating A Producer Alexander Grant?

It looks like Halle Berry has found love again and ready to share it with the word on social media. The twice divorced actress is looking might cozy with a man who goes by the name Alex Da Kid. According to his bio he’s a writer and music producer that has worked with Rihanna, Eminem and more.

In twin photo captions, Alex and Halle call each other “my balance”. So we are guessing these too are definitely getting freaky?? Or is this just a distraction? Take a look.

Hmm, what do you think of Halle’s alleged new boo?