Damn: 42 Reported Dead Following Mexico’s Magnitude 7.1 Eerie Anniversary Earthquake

Image via Hector Vivas/Getty Images

7.1 Earthquake In Mexico Leaves 42 Dead

32 years ago today, on September 19, 1985, a magnitude 8.0 earthquake shook Mexico and left 9,500 people dead. Today, on the somber anniversary of that disaster, Mexico shook again.

According to NPR, Mexico City residents had literally JUST participated in a city-wide earthquake drill 2 hours before the ground rumbled angrily beneath them. The U.S. Geological Survey estimates that the size of this quake as magnitude 7.1 and has left 42 dead in the state of Morelos at current count.

#NMINFORMA | 📽 por sismo población sale corriendo a la vía pública para resguardar su vida. pic.twitter.com/HxrR3Y2wzN — NoventaMinutos.MX (@NMinutosMX) September 19, 2017

Sh!t was NOT a game. At all.

