Caught Creepin’? Laurence Fishburne’s Wife Gina Torres Spotted Tonguing Down A Mystery Man In Public

Laurence Fishburne’s Wife Gina Torres Caught With Another Man

Is it celebrity creep week or what?

Now, it’s a celeb wife’s turn to get caught out there. But this one is a bit unexpected.

Laurence Fishburne’s wife(?) of fifteen years Gina Torres was “caught” out in the streets kissing a mystery man. We say “caught” like that, because it doesn’t seem that she was attempting anything even remotely close to hiding her physical affection for this man.

According to Page Six, Gina and her possible side jawn lunch at LA’s Sweet Butter cafe for over an hour. Gina didn’t have her ring on, and was seen holding hands and kissing her mystery boo across the table. This was before heading outside and giving him a big kiss and hug in full public view.

EXCLUSIVE: Laurence Fishburne’s wife has been spotted kissing a different man 👀 https://t.co/6T2qOjGqyf pic.twitter.com/3a8P4A7Bvh — Page Six (@PageSix) September 19, 2017

We’re guessing Laurence and Gina must have quietly gotten divorced because they haven’t actually been seen together in public since late 2015. That plus, you know, the whole Gina kissing on another man in broad daylight without her wedding ring on thing.

Shame, this couple has been together for over 15 years, even working together in films on several occasions. The two share a 16-year-old daughter named Delilah together.

Another one bites the dust it seems.

Getty/Twitter