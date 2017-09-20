The Dirty Dog House: Kevin Hart And His Pregnant Pissed-Off Rib Spotted Leaving Lunch

Kevin And Eniko Hart Together First Time Since Extortion Scandal

It’s been a rough few days for Kevin Hart and his rib Eniko.

On the heels of his very public mea culpa over stepping out on his wife of only one year, the Harts were spotted together for the very first time.

The pair was spotted on their way to Joey Woodland Hills restaurant for to grab a bite this afternoon…but their body language was quite a bit different than their normally smiley and huggy hand-holding vibe.

Eniko –understandably — doesn’t look like she’s exactly here for it today.

Hit the flip for more from the strained outing between the Harts.

