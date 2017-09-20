For Us, By Us: A Gallery Of Gorgeous Black Women Showing Off Their Fenty Faces
Black Women And Fenty Glo Ups
Fenty has swept the nation as a makeup brand by a black woman that black women can embrace and show off their infinite shades of beauty. As a result, black women are posting their Fenty faces all over social media and it’s giving us life.
The glo ups have been epic.
The flawless application has made us fall in love and back out of it and back in like a million times. Good lawd. So we figured we’d share the love and show off some gorgeous black women rocking the Fenty.
Makeup on the stunning @sydneyjharper for @shopakira. Hair by the talented @dontemitchellhair ✨I used @fentybeauty Pro Filtr instant retouch primer, @bobbibrown foundation stick & creamy concealer & @fentybeauty killawatt highlighter duo in hu$tla baby & trophy wife to achieve this flawless look 💄 #mua #chicagomua #shopakira #akira #bobbibrown #fentybeauty #fenty #trophywife #flawless #makeupforwoc #thatglow #makeupbykarenflores #like #follow #makeup #makeuppost #makeupartist
So in love with these products!!!! I'm wearing the Fenty Beauty Pro Filter Primer, the Pro Filter Foundation in the shade 420, KillaWatt highlighter in Trophy Wife, and my new Favorite the Fenty lip gloss, Gloss Bomb!! This lip gloss is thick but not heavy and has longevity!! Which I love! I have nothing bad to say about these products! Absolutely love the foundation it matches so well with my skin tone! ✨✨✨ #inlove #fenty #fentybeauty #fentybeautyfoundation #killawatt #trophywife #makeup #blackgirlmagic #rihanna