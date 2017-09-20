For Us, By Us: A Gallery Of Gorgeous Black Women Showing Off Their Fenty Faces

Black Women And Fenty Glo Ups

Fenty has swept the nation as a makeup brand by a black woman that black women can embrace and show off their infinite shades of beauty. As a result, black women are posting their Fenty faces all over social media and it’s giving us life.

my fenty face 😋new video upload this week 🎉 pic.twitter.com/0xWoFeukkR — obrons (@blackobroni_xo) September 19, 2017

The glo ups have been epic.

wifey finally got around to use her fenty beauty products, and she looks flawless 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/zMcQ3yVWXc — Tommy Rosiers (@tommyrosiers) September 14, 2017

The flawless application has made us fall in love and back out of it and back in like a million times. Good lawd. So we figured we’d share the love and show off some gorgeous black women rocking the Fenty.