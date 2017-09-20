Infidelity Forensics: More Evidence Of Kevin Hart’s Sneaky Side-Rib Shenanigans Emerge

Image via Splash

New Photos Of Kevin Hart In Vegas With Woman He Allegedly Cheated With

Suffice to say it’s been a REALLY bad week for comedic creeper Kevin Hart. Ever since Saturday night when he posted his “4:44” #cheatmouth video apologizing to his wife and children for his thottie philandering, Kevin has been subject to slander and scrutiny unlike he’s never seen.

According to a TMZ report, Kev isn’t going to escape his 7 levels of Hell isn’t gonna end any time soon.

New photos have come to light that show Kevin allegedly partying in Vegas with Montia Sabbag who is said to be in the now-infamous extortion sex tape with him.

The photos were taken at Marquee Nightclub in the Cosmopolitan hotel on August 19, the same weekend that the video was shot.

Kevin must have gotten WAY too comfortable doing his dirt. Why the hell would he be seen in public with this broad??? SMFH.

