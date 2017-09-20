Da Charitable Way: Offset Is Raising $500,000 For The American Cancer Society

Offset Commits To Raising Half A Million For Cancer Research

Offset–1/3rd of The Migos–became involved with the American Cancer Society after the death of his grandmother from bladder cancer in 2012. He said about the experience: “It was really tough losing my grandma to cancer and one of the hardest things I have dealt with in my life. She motivated me to do my best and go for it; one of my biggest coaches.”

P A R T N E R E D T O R A I S E 5 0 0 K A M E R I C A N C A N C E R S O C I E T Y H E L P S A V E L I V E S C A N C E R . O R G / O F F S E T #ACSXOFFSET @americancancersociety A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on Sep 19, 2017 at 1:18pm PDT

Now, the Migos member is paying tribute to his late grandmother by helping to raise half a million dollars for cancer sufferers. Money raised via the American Cancer Society will go towards care, promoting cancer prevention, and a research grant focused on bladder cancer research.

As if the good cause wasn’t reason enough to donate, fans who donate any amount are automatically entered into a draw to win a shopping trip with Offset himself in Los Angeles.

Cardi B reposted the same video (above) that Set posted to his Instagram showing how proud of her boo she is for his good deed saying in the caption: “What your doing for the American Cancer society is amazing! I’m so proud of you and everything you’re doing to bring awareness to a cause so important to the world and to you!! Support and donate!!! Love yaa❤️ @offsetyrn”