Bloody Shoe Deals? Irv Gotti Hints At Steve Madden And Cardi B Collaboration
- By Bossip Staff
Cardi B Meets Steve Madden
Folks could be rocking Cardi B heels sooner than that can say “bloody shoes”. Cardi was bright eyed and all smiles in a photo with famous shoe designer Steve Madden and Irv Gotti. It looks like the three had just got finished talking big business before the snap was shared. Irv says in the caption:
Y’all ready for this Collabo?? Steve Madden and Cardi B!! Cardi’s Shoes!! Powered by Visionary Ideas.
Big things popping for Cardi B this year! Meanwhile she’s been batting for the number 1 spot on billboard with her mega hit and even Janet paid her some respect. Who is looking forward to seeing some Cardi B shoe designs?!
