Delete Your Twitter: Kim K Gets Dragged For Copying Rihanna’s Fenty PUMA Slides
Like sister, like sister. Kim Kardashian is catching a dragging much her like her little sis Kylie for allegedly stealing ideas. The other day Kim decided to highlight her new Kids Supply sandals that look a LOT like a pair from Rihanna’s Fenty PUMA collection.
Here are Rih’s Fenty Puma slides for reference:
Rihanna’s Fenty Beauties quickly caught wind of the similarities and they dragged Kim down de’ bottom in defense of their leader.
Did she try it or is Kimmy Cakes just on trend? Rih’s not the only one with fuzzy sandals.
People are now convinced that the entire Kardashian/Jenner clan is trying to copy Rih, from Kylie’s tweet about her inclusion of darker-skin shades in her cosmetics line, to Kim’s furry footwear.
Do YOU think Kim and Kylie are trying to be like the Bajan Bad Gal???
