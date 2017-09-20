Delete Your Twitter: Kim K Gets Dragged For Copying Rihanna’s Fenty PUMA Slides

Kimberly, please…

Kim Kardashian Accused Of Ripping Off Rihanna’s Fenty PUMA Slides

Like sister, like sister. Kim Kardashian is catching a dragging much her like her little sis Kylie for allegedly stealing ideas. The other day Kim decided to highlight her new Kids Supply sandals that look a LOT like a pair from Rihanna’s Fenty PUMA collection.

Here are Rih’s Fenty Puma slides for reference:

TODAY ONLY! Grab the Rihanna x Fenty Puma Fur Slides for 67.50 + Free Ship! Use FLASH25 at checkout -> https://t.co/jt1eGZeJJt pic.twitter.com/vz9Xw4v6uJ — SneakerMash (@SneakerMash) August 25, 2017

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauties quickly caught wind of the similarities and they dragged Kim down de’ bottom in defense of their leader.

Everyone tryna copy Queen Rih now?? pic.twitter.com/VkvNcXGKUN — Hoeshi (@HoneyBunBey) September 15, 2017

Did she try it or is Kimmy Cakes just on trend? Rih’s not the only one with fuzzy sandals.

People are now convinced that the entire Kardashian/Jenner clan is trying to copy Rih, from Kylie’s tweet about her inclusion of darker-skin shades in her cosmetics line, to Kim’s furry footwear.

Why Kim and Kylie copying Rihanna ? 🤔 — ㅤ (@divabyrihanna) September 16, 2017

Girl bye we buying Fenty x puma — Baelani 💋 (@Bombshell_Renne) September 14, 2017

Do YOU think Kim and Kylie are trying to be like the Bajan Bad Gal???

More reactions on the flip.