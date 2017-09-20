Delete Your Twitter: Kim K Gets Dragged For Copying Rihanna’s Fenty PUMA Slides

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 20

Kimberly, please…

Kim Kardashian Accused Of Ripping Off Rihanna’s Fenty PUMA Slides

Like sister, like sister. Kim Kardashian is catching a dragging much her like her little sis Kylie for allegedly stealing ideas. The other day Kim decided to highlight her new Kids Supply sandals that look a LOT like a pair from Rihanna’s Fenty PUMA collection.

Here are Rih’s Fenty Puma slides for reference:

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauties quickly caught wind of the similarities and they dragged Kim down de’ bottom in defense of their leader.

Did she try it or is Kimmy Cakes just on trend? Rih’s not the only one with fuzzy sandals.

People are now convinced that the entire Kardashian/Jenner clan is trying to copy Rih, from Kylie’s tweet about her inclusion of darker-skin shades in her cosmetics line, to Kim’s furry footwear.

Do YOU think Kim and Kylie are trying to be like the Bajan Bad Gal???

Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

More reactions on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314151617181920
    Categories: Are You Feelin This Get Up?, For Your Information, Multi

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus