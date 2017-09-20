Strap Down Your Wigs: Bravo’s Deliciously Messy New #RHOA Trailer Shatters Twitter
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 20
❯
❮
Bravo’s Messy New #RHOA Trailer Shatters Twitter
Everyone’s favorite deliciously messy “housewives” are BYKE (without Phaedra) and ready to snatch the internet’s wig with a super juicy trailer filled with catty squabbles, petty fights, vicious lies and deceit that certainly makes it the most highly anticipated new season on TV.
Peep the hilarious reactions to the new #RHOA trailer on the flip.