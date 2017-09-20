Hate Crimes: Baton Rouge Bigot Popped For The Murders Of Multiple Black Men

Kenneth Gleason, 23, escorted to jail in Philmont shirt, a Boy Scout camp. He's been connected to 2 killings, possibly racially motivated pic.twitter.com/uNa3tuRPDl — Grace Toohey (@grace_2e) September 19, 2017

Baton Rouge Cops Arrest Man Suspected In Hate Crime Murders

Baton Rouge police believe that the murders of two Black men in separate incidents was “potenially” racially motivated. A hateful white guy Kenneth James Gleason was arrested Tuesday for these killings and authorities believe he might be linked to another violent incident against Blacks according to Washington Post.

Police say Gleason shot two men from his car, after getting out of the vehicle, standing over them and firing multiple shots into both of them.

Here’s what the D.A. had to say about the slayings:

“It appears to be cold, calculated, planned,” Moore said, adding that the attacks targeted “people who were unarmed and defenseless.”

Gleason has spoken to police but they would not reveal what was said during their interrogation that lead them to believe this could be racially motivated.

At this time Gleason has been charged with counts of first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property.