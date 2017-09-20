Hi Hater: Dwyane Wade Claps Back At Critic Dogging His Metrosexual Style, “I Do As I Please”

Dwyane Wade Claps Back At Fashion Blogger

Well damn.

Dwyane Wade and his boo Gabrielle Union like dressing to impress on red carpets. Be it silk shirts or ankle out trousers, D Wade likes to keep it fresh for the camera. One fashion blog, however tried giving Wade some advice over his pricey get ups that prompted the baller to respond.

The blogger said:

These looks aren’t complimenting you bro, especially standing next to your wife on these carpets. It looks as if you two are competing. Both looks need to lose the blazer! 1. We’ve stated before that “less is more” works better for you, this print and fit are too much. 2. The luxe PJ could’ve worked but the fitting is wrong,there’s no reason that a silk garment is buttoned up to the top like that, and that blazer just took this super left. This styling isn’t good and making you look extremely forced. Let’s do better

And Wade clapped back.

Take a look:

Welp! Dwyade is not taking fashion advice from poor regular people. He likes his stuffy blazers just fine, thanks!